ATTLEBORO -- Police are investigating a late night shooting over the weekend on Holman Street that hospitalized a 28-year-old man but say the attack was not random.
Police say the victim, who is not being identified, was shot at least five times while sitting in his car parked on Holman Street around 11:45 p.m. Friday night.
The man was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence but his injuries to his left bicep and legs were not life-threatening, Deputy Police Chief Tim Cook Jr. said Saturday.
“There is no indication that this was a random act,” Cook said. “There is no danger to the public.”
Police received several calls about the shooting and found the victim, who was conscious and alert, in the area of 13 Falmouth St.
The man was actually shot in an area near 8 Holman St., which backs up to 13 Falmouth St. The victim managed to get out of his car and walk to where he was found by police and firefighters, Cook said.
Police found several spent 9 mm casings on Holman Street.
“There were several people in the area that either saw or heard the shooting,” Cook said.
The victim told police he was shot by a man wearing dark clothing who he did not know. It is unknown whether the man left the area on foot or drove off in a car, according to the deputy police chief.
A witness told police they saw a man dressed in dark clothing wearing a backpack, corroborating the victim’s account, but have no other description of the shooter, Cook said.
Witnesses reported seeing a white car with heavily tinted windows leaving the area around the time of the shooting but are unsure at this time whether it is connected to the shooting, Cook said.
The area is a thickly-settled residential area with multi-family dwellings.
A drive-by shooting occurred on Holman Street in November 2021. A bullet went through a window at 37 Holman St. but no one was injured. Police found 18 shell casings in the street between 31 and 41 Holman St.
Cook said it was too early in the investigation to say whether the shooting was related to any other incident.
Anyone who has any information about the shooting should call Attleboro police at 508-222-1212 and ask for the detective division.
“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Cook said.