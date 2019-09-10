ATTLEBORO — Police nabbed 20 motorists Tuesday who failed to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk as part of a sting operation funded by a state grant.
Out of the 20 who were stopped, 14 got tickets that will cost them $205. Another six got warnings, according to Lt. Jeffrey Rogers.
The stings were set up on South Main, County and Thacher streets.
The operation is paid in part from an $8,000 grant the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Highway Safety Division gave the police department for traffic enforcement operations.
Last month, police gave written warnings to eight drivers and tickets to a dozen others during a similar four-hour operation.
on the day before school opened.
