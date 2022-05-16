ATTLEBORO -- A 27-year-old Brockton man went to Sturdy Memorial Hospital to get treated over the weekend for gunshot wounds.
The man, whose name was not released, went to the hospital about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said.
Under the law, the hospital is mandated to report suspicious injuries to police.
The man suffered gunshot wounds to his left hand and left thigh, Cook said.
He told police he was shot in a wooded area somewhere in Attleboro.
After initial treatment for the non-life threatening injuries, the man was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Cook said.
Police notified surrounding police departments about the incident and none reported any shootings or shots fired, Cook said.
The incident remains under investigation and police have no suspects.