ATTLEBORO — City police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of burglarizing a Pleasant Street home late last week.
The burglary took place about 3:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, police said on Facebook.
The suspects were seen leaving in an older-model, gray BMW after allegedly cutting out copper piping from the home’s basement, said police, who have released a surveillance image of the pair.
Any person who can identify either individual or the motor vehicle is asked to contact Police Officer Matt Tracy at 508-222-1212. Reference case number is 2000049302.
