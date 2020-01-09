attleboro bogus bill suspect

Attleboro police released this photo of a man suspected of passing a counterfeit $100 bill at a local restaurant last Saturday.

 ATTLEBORO POLICE

ATTLEBORO -- Police are trying to identify a man they say passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a South Attleboro restaurant last weekend.

Police on Thursday released a surveillance video of the suspect. He is  described as white male, possibly in his late 20s and wearing a dark blue Chicago Bulls hat, tan pants and gray hoodie.

The incident occurred about 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police did not identify the restaurant.

Any person who can identify this individual is asked to contact Officer Joseph Thompson at 508-222-1212.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.

