ATTLEBORO -- Police are trying to identify a man they say passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a South Attleboro restaurant last weekend.
Police on Thursday released a surveillance video of the suspect. He is described as white male, possibly in his late 20s and wearing a dark blue Chicago Bulls hat, tan pants and gray hoodie.
The incident occurred about 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police did not identify the restaurant.
Any person who can identify this individual is asked to contact Officer Joseph Thompson at 508-222-1212.
