ATTLEBORO -- An alleged drunken driver crashed into a utility pole on Route 1 in South Attleboro over the weekend then walked away from the scene, only to be followed by a nearby resident, police said.
The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Scott Street.
The resident told police he was home watching television when he heard the crash and went outside to see what happened. He said he saw the wreckage and the driver getting out, and that the driver begged him not to call the police.
The resident did, however, and followed the driver south down Route 1.
The suspect, German Arango, 34, of Fall River, was arrested by Officer Joseph Enegren and brought to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was treated, according to police.
When apprehended, Arango had a unopened bottle of vodka and an open beer in his possession, police said.
He faces charges of drunken driving (second-offense), driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration and driving an uninsured motor vehicle, according to police.
