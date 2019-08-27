ATTLEBORO — Police cracked down on motorists failing to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks Tuesday, a day before school started in the city.
Lt. Jeffrey Rogers said police gave written warnings to eight drivers and tickets to a dozen others during the four hours police conducted the operation. The fine for the violation is $205, Rogers said.
“Crosswalks are a big safety issue when school opens,” Rogers said.
Police officers Sgt. Richard Campion and Detective Matthew Cook donned plain clothes and served as decoys at the crosswalks while other officers in cruisers stopped the violators.
At one point on a stretch of South Avenue in front of Attleboro Housing Authority apartments, three police cruisers had three drivers stopped.
The decoys also walked in the crosswalks at Thacher Street near Anderson Avenue and on Brown Street in front of Coelho Middle School in South Attleboro.
Rogers said police will be conducting another sting in the near future.
The enforcement operation is paid in part from an $8,000 grant the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Highway Safety Division gave the police department for traffic enforcement operations.
After accepting the grant earlier this year, Police Chief Kyle Heagney cited state statistics which show nearly 2,900 bicyclists and pedestrians were injured in the state between 2005 and 2012.
