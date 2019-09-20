ATTLEBORO — City police have obtained an arrest warrant for a fourth suspect in connection with an alleged large-scale, indoor illegal marijuana growing operation on Eddy Street.
The warrant, for trafficking in marijuana, was obtained earlier this week in Attleboro District Court, Detective Lt. Timothy Cook confirmed.
Cook declined to name the suspect, who has not been apprehended yet, or other details about how the man is connected to the case.
Following an investigation, police executed a search warrant on July 16 at warehouses at 46 Eddy St., also known as Eddy Square, and seized just under 138 pounds of marijuana. The pot has an estimated street value of $570,000.
A total of 143 marijuana plants were found at the site along with chemicals, fertilizers, fans, filtration systems, irrigation systems, artificial lighting, reflective mirror boards, hydroponic grow containers and evidence that harvests had been made in the past, according to a police affidavit in court files.
Police had the warehouses under surveillance before they arrested Marshall Muir, 39, of Warwick, on July 17. He has pleaded innocent to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drugs laws.
Police subsequently arrested two other men, Charles R. Doughty, 41, of Warwick, and Mark Rioux, 36, of North Attleboro, in the case. Both men have pleaded innocent.
The investigation is ongoing Cook said.
Meanwhile, the charges pending against Rioux, who is one of eight owners of a legitimate marijuana business called Nova Farms, prompted the state’s Cannabis Control Commission to suspend all of the company’s licenses.
Nova Farms, also known as Bristol County Wellness Center, had obtained provisional state licenses and a city permit to operate recreational and medical marijuana businesses at 34 Extension St. in Attleboro.
The businesses have not opened and the building, a former jewelry company, is undergoing renovations to house the operations.
