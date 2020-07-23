ATTLEBORO — Police dispatched for “panhandlers” in front of Market Basket earlier this week instead found a man and his family trying to get back to Texas after failing to find work.
The man had traveled north from his home just outside Houston to try to find construction work. He was returning to the Lone Star state after giving up on finding a job in New England, according to police.
Police officer Matthew Tracy responded to the call about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He found the man and his three sons near their van while his wife and 1-year-old baby were shopping inside the store.
Realizing the situation, Tracy called Michael Nagy, a plainclothes member of the Problem Orientated Policing Unit. Nagy said Thursday the family members were all healthy but were trying to get back to Texas. The couple was in their early 30s and the children ranged from 1 to 10.
“He was trying to get back to Texas. He thought he’d have better luck finding a job up here,” said Nagy, a seven-year veteran who has been on the POP team for three years.
“He was just down on his luck. I asked them if they needed a place to stay. He said no. They were going back to Texas,” Nagy said.
He said he gave the man $50 for gas money and told him to avoid the traffic in New Jersey before watching them get on Interstate 95 South. He said someone else had given them a Market Basket gift certificate.
“I tried to help them out,” Nagy said.
The POP team is a community policing unit that works with social services agencies to get people in need help or drug and mental health treatment. They have even found jobs for people coming out of jail.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney praised the officers.
“I’m very proud of the officers and their altruistic concern for a man down on his luck trying to support his family,” he said.
