ATTLEBORO -- Police are investigating gunshots heard by residents around Lake Como Sunday night.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Monday that police responded to the area about 10:45 p.m.
No property was reported damaged and there was no shooting victim, but police did find nine shell casings on Como Drive near the lake.
“It appears to be someone who shot into the lake,” Heagney said.
A Toyota Camry was seen leaving the area around the time residents reported hearing the gunshots, but Heagney said police are unsure whether the car was related to the incident.
