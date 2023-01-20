ATTLEBORO — Police say a man stole mail in the middle of the night from a mailbox outside a business off North Avenue this past week and are asking for help in identifying a suspect.
Police released photos of the person captured by security cameras and a vehicle and posted them on social media Thursday.
Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said the man stole the mail from a business at 41 Walton St. about 12:30 Monday morning.
At this time, Cook said, the contents of the mail are uncertain and police have received no reports of anyone attempting to cash fraudulent checks.
“We are seeing this type of crime throughout the region,” Cook said.
Police and postal officials have been combating so called “fishing” crimes in which thieves steal the mail from collection boxes outside post offices, but there have also been instances of theft at homes and businesses.
Earlier this month, a Providence man was sentenced to federal prison for defrauding a Wrentham charity out of $14,500 by stealing mail and altering two business checks and cashing them.
Law enforcement officials say thieves can alter the checks or print bogus ones with the banking and business information on the actual checks.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Keith Shepard at 508-222-1212 ext. 1884.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.