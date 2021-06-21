ATTLEBORO — A woman held up the downtown Santander Bank branch late Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Police were dispatched at about 4 p.m. to the bank, located at Park and Bank streets.
The robber was described as a black woman with a blue stripe in her hair.
She was wearing a gray shirt, according to police.
No weapon was shown and there were no reported injuries.
The woman was given an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen exiting the bank onto Park Street and heading in the direction of Pleasant Street.
Officers checked the area but no suspects were immediately apprehended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.