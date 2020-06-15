ATTLEBORO — City police stopped more than 6,000 motorists last year, the vast majority of whom were white and 13 percent of whom were black, according to department statistics.
White motorists accounted for 84 percent of 6,174 traffic stops conducted by police and the remaining motorists were Asian or other minorities, according to the statistics.
No figures from the first two months of 2019 were included because their collection by officers were not made mandatory until March 2019, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Monday.
The police chief said he was not surprised by the figures, which reflect the demographics of the area. He said the statistics indicate there is no racial profiling by police officers on his department.
“It’s not just Attleboro citizens who travel in and through our city,” Heagney said, adding that motorists travel on Route 1 and Interstate 95 to come to Attleboro.
So far this year, police have made 1,569 traffic stops with blacks accounting for 226 of the drivers, or 14 percent.
White motorists accounted for 1,294 of the drivers, or 82 percent. Forty-nine of the drivers were Asian or other minorities.
Traffic stops declined significantly in April and May because of the travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The statistics were posted on the police department’s website, Attleboropolice.org, at the request of people protesting for racial justice two weeks ago at Capron Park.
Heagney met with the protesters after they marched to the police station from Capron Park.
The rally was one of many held nationwide following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man, in police custody in Minneapolis.
Floyd, 46, died after a white police officer held a knee on his neck for almost 9 minutes as Floyd lay on the ground handcuffed.
A video of the incident sparked protests through the world.
