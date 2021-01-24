ATTLEBORO — There were fewer victims of drug overdoses last year compared to 2019 and 14 fewer fatal overdoses from opioids, according to city police statistics.
Overdose deaths from opioids dropped from 20 in 2019 to six last year, a 70 percent decrease.
It’s hard to determine a reason for the drop, but Anthony Stevens, the police department’s crime analyst, says it could be that drug users are taking precautions.
“They may be buying from someone they know and trust or are doing it with someone else and they are watching out for each other,” Stevens said.
Another reason, Stevens said, could be that drug users are being administered Narcan, a life-saving medication that is now widely available and reverses the dangerous effects of opioids.
The statistics, Stevens noted, include only overdoses reported to police.
If someone was given Narcan by a household or family member, that incident may not necessarily be reported to police.
In any event, the drop in overdose deaths is a welcome trend that has continued over the past few years, Stevens said.
Non-fatal heroin overdoses declined by 12 percent while overdoses from prescription pills increased last year.
The reason for the increase in overdoses from prescription pills is difficult to determine, Stevens said.
The crime analyst added that there are a lot of counterfeit pills in circulation so that a person who believes they took Xanax, for instance, may actually have taken fentanyl.
“Sometimes people tell you what they took and sometimes they don’t,” Stevens said, “for whatever reason.”
There were 10 fewer victims of overdoses from all types of drugs last year than in 2019, a 6 percent decline.
But Stevens said the number is actually consistent with a five-year historical average.
Although the number of overdoses remained steady compared to 2019, repeat overdoses involving the same person dropped from 23 to 15 last year.
These individuals accounted for nearly 25 percent of all overdoses in the city.
Individuals between the ages of 25 and 44 were most at risk with white men accounting for 63 percent of the victims and white females accounting for a third, according to the statistics.
Millennials, individuals from 25 to 34, were the most affected age group in 2020 after being overtaken by the Gen Xers for the first time in 2019.
Almost a third of the overdose victims were Millennials while the 35 to 44 age group was the second most affected group, accounting for 23 percent of the victims in 2020.
Attleboro residents accounted for 78 percent of the overdose victims, a figure that is consistent with prior years.
Another unwelcome trend that has developed in recent years is the use of drugs in a public setting or at a business.
Last year, one out of every three people overdosed in a public setting.
In 2017, only 26 percent of overdoses were in a public place.
“It could be that that is where they are meeting their dealer,” Stevens said, adding that the reason is difficult to determine without further study or questioning individuals.
