ATTLEBORO -- There were more than 25 percent fewer car accidents last year in Attleboro than in 2019 and 39 percent fewer drunken driving arrests, the largest drop in over a decade, according to the city police department.
The decline in accidents is being attributed to the pandemic, which began in the state about mid-March and led to stay-at-home advisories and business closures for most of the year.
“Obviously, there were fewer cars on the road than there were last year,” Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
Department statistics show that accidents declined to 1,388 from 1,886 in 2019, or a 26 percent drop.
However, with fewer cars and less congestion, the police chief said the drivers on the road tended to drive faster.
The figures were “consistent with what we thought would happen,” Heagney said.
There were fewer cars on the road until August, when people got behind the wheel again and some pandemic restrictions were lifted, according to police statistics. However, the number of accidents in November and December were below average.
About 60 percent of the accidents were on Newport Avenue or Washington Street (Route 1) in South Attleboro, which have a lot of retail and other businesses.
The good news is the decline in the number of drunken driving arrests. The arrests that were made were the result of an accident in two-thirds of the incidents, according to the statistics.
“It’s great to be able to celebrate that the OUIs are going down,” Heagney said, referring to the drunken driving arrests.
The police chief attributed the decline also to the pandemic, which resulted in orders for restaurants and liquor establishments to close earlier than usual.
Heagney also cited the rise in the use of ride sharing services, such as Uber and Lyft.
