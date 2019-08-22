ATTLEBORO — City and state police rounded up defendants on arrest warrants Thursday morning after they failed to appear in Attleboro District Court, officials said.
Two individuals were arrested in Attleboro, one was arrested in Pawtucket and a fourth was arrested in Bridgewater, all without incident, Attleboro Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said, adding that the defendants “were cooperative.”
City detectives were assisted by the state police Violent Fugitives Apprehension Section and the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitives Task Force.
A 23-year-old Attleboro woman was arrested in Pawtucket for failing to appear Jan. 4 for a probation violation hearing stemming from a domestic assault case in April 2018. The woman allegedly waved a butcher knife at family members.
She was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and attend Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, according to court records.
The woman will be held as a fugitive in Rhode Island and will be returned to Attleboro District Court at a later date, according to Cook.
One defendant was wanted in a case charging him with failing to provide a DNA sample and another was charged with driving with a suspended license. The defendant arrested in Bridgewater faces a domestic assault charge, according to police and court records.
