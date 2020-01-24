ATTLEBORO — A South Easton man faces drunken driving charges after he was found asleep in a running car at the Cumberland Farms gas pumps near downtown, police said.
Colby C. Blixt, 26, pleaded innocent Friday in Attleboro District Court.
He was ordered held without bail on pending probation cases and faces a violation hearing next month.
Blixt was arrested after police received a 911 call about 4:30 p.m. Thursday from an off-duty nurse with her young son. She feared the defendant was suffering an overdose.
When police arrived, they found the car doors locked and banged on the window. Blixt woke up just as officers were about to break the window to provide emergency care, according to a police report.
Inside the vehicle, police say they found two cups containing alcohol and a whiskey nip bottle.
Blixt was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he allegedly shouted profanities and racial epithets at hospital staff.
He was medically cleared and arrested by Officer Paul Oliveira. At the police station, police say he took a breath-alcohol test that registered over twice the legal limit of intoxication.
In addition to drunken driving, Blixt faces charges of driving to endanger and driving with an open container of alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.