ATTLEBORO — An alleged drunken driver was arrested in Attleboro during the weekend snowstorm after she ran from a minivan while an officer was doing a license check, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
Lydia E. Froese, 52, of Plympton, was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court to drunken driving (third-offense) and other charges.
Sgt. Richard Campion was on patrol about 7 p.m. Saturday when he came across what he initially believed was a disabled minivan parked on the side of West Street in the area of the city water department, according to court records.
When Campion went back to his cruiser to perform a routine license check, Froese ran from the car and got about 50 feet into the woods before she fell face down in the snow, Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo said, reading from a police report.
There were no keys in the ignition, according to the report, but police say the car hood and the interior of the vehicle was warm.
Froese claimed her boyfriend was driving but there was no one else in the vehicle and the snow was undisturbed around the vehicle, police said.
Her lawyer, Amit Singh of Attleboro, said he will challenge the drunken driving charge and claimed prosecutors will not be able to prove that his client was operating the vehicle as defined by the law.
Police say Froese is on probation for a drunken driving conviction in Dedham District Court. They also charged her with driving drunk while her license was suspended for drunken driving.
She also faces charges of having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, resisting arrest, being disorderly and disturbing the peace.
Prosecutors recommended $2,500 cash bail.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
