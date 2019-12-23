ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man involved in a two-car crash in South Attleboro over the weekend pleaded innocent Monday to drunken driving charges.
John Ianni, 70, of Cranston, was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after he allegedly collided with a car on Route 1 and Carleton Street, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
Ianni’s breath-alcohol test registered twice the legal limit for intoxication, according to police.
Ianni is free on his own recognizance and is due back in Attleboro District Court next month for a pretrial conference.
— DAVID LINTON, SUN CHRONICLE STAFF
