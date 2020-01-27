ATTLEBORO — A city woman pleaded innocent Monday to charges she was driving drunk when she hit a utility pole over the weekend and drove from the scene.
Diane M. Larkin, 64, of 174 Dexter St., was released on her own recognizance after entering her plea in Attleboro District Court.
She was arrested about 10 a.m. Sunday and took a breath-alcohol test in which she registered twice the legal limit for intoxication, according to a police report.
A witness told police a car traveling about 20 mph struck the utility pole at South Main and Locust streets. The witness followed the car on Locust Street to Oakhill Avenue, where police spotted the suspect’s car.
The car drove another one-third of a mile before stopping at Briggs Corner Pizzeria at Oakhill Avenue and Route 118, according to police.
In addition to drunken driving, Larkin faces charges of driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
She is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
