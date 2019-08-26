ATTLEBORO — A Boston man allegedly threatened a motorist with a knife “to put the fear of God into him” in a weekend road rage incident, police said Monday.
Andre L. Dale, 53, of the Dorchester section of Boston, was ordered held in jail without bail after a judge in Attleboro District Court revoked his bail in a pending unrelated case in Boston Municipal Court.
A 33-year-old man told police he was driving on Pleasant Street Saturday afternoon and had to swerve to avoid a pedestrian who entered his lane of travel while crossing the road in the area of KFC.
The man said he yelled at the pedestrian and went to Stop & Shop where he was later confronted by the pedestrian in the parking lot. He told police the man held a pocket knife with a two-inch blade while standing close to him.
During the confrontation, the victim told police he stepped back when the man stepped toward him, but did not stab him. The man then got into a car driven by a woman and drove off, according to police.
The incident was witnessed by another shopper in the parking lot and police say they have video evidence, according to court records.
After police broadcasted a description of the alleged assailant, Seekonk police found the car and the suspect on Pine Street in Seekonk and notified Attleboro police. The woman was questioned but was not charged with any crime.
When asked about the incident, Dale allegedly told Officer Neil Bailey he had a nail file, not a knife. When asked why he wielded a weapon during the incident, Dale allegedly told the officer he wanted “to put the fear of God into him.”
Police searched the parking lot and a nearby street for a knife or a nail file and nothing was found.
Dale’s lawyer, Peter Tekippe of Attleboro, said his client suffers from a hip ailment and was walking with a cane as he was crossing the street.
Dale was arraigned in a court holding cell because of his hip ailment. He pleaded innocent to assault by means of a dangerous weapon, being disorderly and disturbing the peace.
“He does deny the allegations recited by the commonwealth,” Tekippe said after Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo read from the police report.
He argued that his client should be released on his own recognizance because he had made medical appointments to get treatment for his hip. Tekippe said his client’s last conviction on a crime of violence was an assault and battery that occurred 16 years ago.
The case was continued for a pretrial conference next month.
