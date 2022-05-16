ATTLEBORO — Police discovered a baggie containing alleged cocaine on the floor of a prisoner’s cell despite searching her several times following her arrest over the weekend.
The alleged narcotic was found by a police lieutenant when he went to bring the prisoner, 22-year-old Sydney J. Dahmani, her breakfast Saturday morning, according to a police report.
Dahmani, whose address is 35 Mulberry St. in Attleboro, was arrested Friday night at an apartment on South Avenue, where police were called to remove her from the residence, according to the report.
Police found a bottle of pills for which Dahmani claimed to have a prescription. They placed her under arrest and searched her several times, according to the report.
Dahmani was booked at the police station Friday night before being taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital by ambulance for alleged impairment.
After being medically cleared from the hospital, she was brought back to the police station and placed in a holding cell.
After police found the alleged bag of cocaine in her cell, she was searched again. She allegedly claimed the bag had been hidden “somewhere on her body,” according to the report.
Dahmani denied taking any of the substance while in custody and allegedly claimed the white powder was baking soda.
She was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court but a bench warrant was issued for her arrest after she did not appear, according to the clerk’s office.
She faces charges of possession of prescription pills, possession of cocaine and delivering drugs to a prisoner.