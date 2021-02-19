ATTLEBORO -- Police have identified a suspect in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Richardson Avenue.
Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said Friday that he could not release the name of the suspect.
“This remains a very active investigation,” Cook said.
The detective emphasized that the shooting, which was reported about 3 p.m. Thursday, was not random. No motive was disclosed.
He said police also learned that the shooting may be related to an incident that occurred afterwards at Brook and Park streets, where shots may have also been fired.
At least three vehicles were involved in that incident and that the individuals involved are all familiar with each other, Cook said.
“This is not a random incident. The general public does not have to be alarmed,” Cook said.
However, Cook added the brazenness of the daytime shooting has prompted an aggressive police investigation.
“A shooting in broad daylight in two populated areas is very much a concern. We are very actively investigating to seek the arrest of our suspect,” Cook said.
Police are also seeking any information about the incidents or video evidence and ask people to call detectives at 508-222-1212 or leave a tip by going to www.attleboropolice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.