ATTLEBORO — Police arrested a 39-year-old man Wednesday, claiming he was operating a large-scale marijuana growing operation in buildings he rented at Eddy Square.
Marshall Muir, who gave his address as Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., was ordered held at the Attleboro police station on $500,000 cash bail, Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr said.
Muir, who police say also has an address in Warwick, R.I., faces charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to violate drugs laws, Cook said.
He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Attleboro District Court.
Police executed a search warrant Tuesday night at 46 Eddy St., known as Eddy Square, and seized 143 marijuana plants, Cook said.
It is estimated that each plant would yield two pounds of marijuana, with a street value of roughly $4,000. The plants seized by police could have totaled 286 pounds of marijuana if mature, Cook said.
Muir rented two garages and a store front attached to a garage where police also seized what Cook described as high-end commercial grade equipment for cultivating marijuana.
Cook said police linked Muir to a swim club in Warwick and a bar and grill in East Greenwich. He allegedly used a company credit card to purchase the marijuana growing equipment, Cook said.
The case was investigated by detectives Matthew Cook and Gabriel D’Agostino after police received complaints and tips about the buildings.
Another search warrant was executed Wednesday but that remains under investigation.
The search warrants were executed with the help of the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and IRS agents, Cook said.
Police had to call in city firefighters along with city electrical and building inspectors because modifications Muir allegedly made to the structures rendered them unsafe, Cook said.
Muir was arrested Wednesday afternoon, shortly after his car was seen driving to Eddy Square, Cook said.
“He drove off when he spotted a marked police cruiser we had stationed at Eddy Square,” Cook said.
Police stopped the vehicle at County and Fifth streets and arrested Muir, Cook said.
