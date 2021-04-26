ATTLEBORO — A Boston man allegedly tried to rob a Rhode Island woman he met over the weekend to buy heroin, and both ended up arrested after struggling with one another, officials said.
John M. Galvin, 42, was ordered held Monday after pleading innocent to armed robbery and related charges in Attleboro District Court.
He faces a dangerousness hearing Friday.
The other suspect, Jocelyn M. Roig, 27, of Cranston, faces charges of possessing heroin with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug laws, according to police.
She was ordered held without bail after her bail in an unrelated case was revoked.
Officer Luke Harrington was flagged down about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Bristol Place in South Attleboro by witnesses who reported seeing a couple struggling in a parked car.
When Harrington pulled up, Roig got out of the passenger side and told the officer that Galvin had a gun, according to police.
Harrington placed Galvin under arrest without incident and he told the officer the gun was in the car, police said.
A pellet gun was retrieved from inside the vehicle.
Roig was arrested at the police station after officers reviewed security video of the incident.
She allegedly told police she met Galvin to sell him heroin and then he tried to rob her by threatening to stab her with a needle. He also allegedly told her he was armed with a gun.
Police say they confiscated $3,220 from Roig.
They say they found a bag of what is believed to be heroin in the parking lot near the incident, as well as a syringe in the car and others on Galvin in addition to pills.
In addition to armed robbery, Galvin faces charges of possessing a Class E substance and conspiracy to violate drug laws, according to court records.
