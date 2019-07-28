ATTLEBORO — City police have issued a warning to Attleboro residents about a suspect who has been stealing items left inside cars during the past few weeks.
According a post on the department’s Facebook page, police have received numerous reports of thefts from motor vehicles parked in South Attleboro neighborhoods overnight and during early morning hours, including on Allenson Avenue, Woodbine Street, Holly Street and Deerfield Avenue
Police describe the suspect, who has been caught on neighborhood surveillance cameras attempting to open car doors, as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30.
The suspect is of average height and weight and has medium length hair.
Police ask residents to make sure their car doors are locked and to contact the department if any suspicious activity is spotted.
