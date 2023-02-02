ATTLEBORO -- City police are looking for the public's help to locate a 16-year-old boy who is missing from a local group home.
Nathan McCormick was last seen Wednesday night at the Attleboro YMCA, police said.
He is described as 6-foot tall, 340 pounds, with dyed green hair.
McCormick was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black sweatpants and white Nike AF Ones.
Police say he has ties to Norwood.
Anyone with information is asked to call Attleboro police at 508-222-1212.
McCormick is the second teen from an Attleboro group home to be reported missing in the past week.
A 17-year-old boy failed to return to a home on Lindsey Street last Friday night and over the weekend was arrested by Norwood Police for a stabbing there.
It's unclear if the latest runaway is from the same group home.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.