ATTLEBORO — City police is seeking the public’s help in finding a local woman last seen leaving her apartment in the early morning hours Monday.
Police are searching for Janessa Isaacs, who walked out of her Thirteenth Street residence about 1:30 a.m., according to police.
Police say the person who reported her missing is concerned about her well-being.
She was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt and blue sweatpants. She is also believed to have ties to the Walpole area, according to police.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the detectives division at 508-222-1212. The lead investigator is Thomas Brillon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.