ATTLEBORO -- Police are looking for a knife-wielding man who tried to rob a Cumberland Farms early Thursday and fled when the clerk refused to hand over any cash.
The attempted robbery occurred about 1:30 a.m. at the Cumberland Farms at County and Wall streets, according to police.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said police quickly arrived on the scene and surrounded the area.
Officers conducted a lengthy search with the help of a state police K9 unit but no suspects were found, according to the police chief.
The would-be robber entered the store and slipped a note on the counter that said “don’t speak just put the cash in a bag,” Heagney said.
The man then placed a large knife on the counter beside the note before picking it up and leaving the store when the clerk refused to comply with his demands, Heagney said.
The man was last seen running up First Street, off County Street a short distance from the store, according to the police chief.
The suspect was described as a white man, about 5-feet 8-inches to 5-feet 10-inches tall.
He had a heavy build and was wearing dark pants, dark-colored shoes, a dark sweatshirt with the sleeves cut and a long sleeve shirt underneath.
He also had on a white and blue Patriots gaiter-style mask, a dark-colored knit hat that still had tags on it, glasses and dark gloves.
The investigation is being handled by Detective Matthew Cook.
Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to contact Attleboro police at 508-222-1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.