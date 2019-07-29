ATTLEBORO — Police are looking for a man they suspect is responsible for a rash of motor vehicle break-ins and attempted break-ins over the past several weeks in South Attleboro.
Nicholas W. Grant, 25, was identified by police as a suspect Monday in the incidents on Woodbine Street, Holly Street, Deerfield Avenue and Allenson Avenue.
Police say they believe he may have struck again early Monday in a reported theft attempt from a motor vehicle on Riverside Avenue.
Detective Lt. Timothy Cook said Grant was identified as a suspect through video surveillance and other information. Cook said police are obtaining an arrest warrant for Grant on charges related to the incidents, adding that he has a long criminal record that includes similar crimes.
Until recently, Grant has been staying at his girlfriend's mother's house on Woodbine Street and also stays in Pawtucket, according to police.
Grant is known to drive his girlfriend's gray 2006 Mazda 6 sedan with Massachusetts license plate 6LJ-775, police said.
He is 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds and had long hair but recently cut it short, according to police.
Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 508-222-1212.
Police say there have been eight break-ins or attempted break-ins in the neighborhood that occurred between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.
While conducting patrols on July 18, the morning after a car break-in on Allenson Avenue, Officer Tom Brillon, a member of the police department’s Problem Orientated Policing unit, spotted Grant driving his girlfriend’s car and leaving her home on Woodbine Street.
Brillon, who was driving an unmarked cruiser, knew Grant’s driver’s license was suspended and attempted to stop the car on Rutledge Drive, police said.
Instead of stopping, the vehicle continued on Bacon Street and into Cumberland, where Brillon broke off the chase, according to police.
Assisting Brillon was Officer Katelyn Hart.
Police obtained a warrant charging Grant with failing to stop for police, driving with a suspended license and driving to endanger.
At the time, police say there had been four reported motor vehicle break-ins in the area since July 8. One of the residents was alerted to a break-in by his home security camera.
Police recommend that residents always lock their vehicles, even when they are parked in driveways, to prevent thefts and dissuade would-be thieves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.