ATTLEBORO — Police say two men have expensive taste in liquor but are fraudulently buying the booze.
The men are wanted for purchasing large amounts of high-end liquor at several city liquor stores in recent weeks with stolen credit card information, police said in a statement Monday.
They’re warning store owners that both men are using fraudulent cards that match the identification they give to the store clerks. The suspects ask store clerks to manually enter the credit card information after the initial transaction fails when their card is swiped, according to police.
Store employees or anyone who see these individuals or who can identity either man are urged to call Attleboro detectives at 508-222-1212 and refer to case number 2000006390.
