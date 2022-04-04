ATTLEBORO -- Police are trying to identify a man who went on a spending spree with stolen credit cards after stealing a woman’s purse at MarketBasket in Bristol Place last Tuesday.
Police posted a photo of the suspect on social media. He was described as a white male, about 5-feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
At the time, he was wearing a black mask covering the bottom half of his face and a dark-colored sweatshirt with the phrase “Be kind to ya mind” in pink lettering, police said.
The theft occurred about 6:10 p.m. The suspect used the victim’s credit cards at several businesses on Newport Avenue in Pawtucket, police said.
Anyone who has information is urged to call police at 508-222-1212 and ask for Officer Justin Pennellatore.