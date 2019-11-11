ATTLEBORO — Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing $2,260 worth of beauty products from CVS in South Attleboro, as well as thefts at other stores.
The CVS theft occurred last Tuesday at about 1:45 p.m., according to police.
Police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect, and say he appears to be the same person who hit several other stores, including a CVS in Seekonk.
Anyone who who can identify the individual is asked to contact Attleboro police at 508-222-1212. Investigating is Officer Mark Gravel.
