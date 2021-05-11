ATTLEBORO — Police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a two-car hit-and-run crash last week that left one person with minor injuries.
The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Thursday at Washington Street and Highland Avenue in South Attleboro.
One driver told the other to drive into a parking lot so they could exchange information and then drove off, Deputy Police Chief Tim Cook Jr. said.
A passenger in the victim’s car was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with what was reported to be minor injuries, Cook said.
The other car sustained heavy front-end damage and the airbags deployed, according to police.
The victim told police the car appeared to be a black hatchback, possibly a Subaru Impreza.
It was driven by a heavyset white man with red hair and beard, about 25 to 30 years old, according to police.
Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Attleboro police at 508-222-1212. Refer to case 21-28461.
