ATTLEBORO -- City police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 67-year-old man reported missing by friends Monday afternoon.
Richard Burt, who is believed to homeless and was known to stay in the area of Sensata Technologies on Pleasant Street, has not been seen by friends since April 30, according to police.
Burt has ties to Norton and police have no information to indicate there was any foul play, Deputy Chief Tim Cook Jr. said.
Burt is described as a thin white male with blue eyes, dark brown hair and a missing foot.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Attleboro police detective division at 508-222-1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.