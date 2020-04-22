ATTLEBORO -- Police put out a Silver Alert Wednesday for a 65-year-old South Attleboro man missing for almost two weeks.
Robert E. Coyle, who lives in the Eastland Mobile Home Park near the Pawtucket line, has a history of mental health problems, according to police.
Coyle was recently released from a hospital and his family fears he may not be taking his medication.
He was last seen by family members earlier this month and was reportedly last seen near his home on April 11.
Coyle does not drive and often walks on Newport Avenue in the area of his home.
Police believe he may be with his pet dog Stanley, a light tan mixed breed pit bull terrier with white markings on his chest and muzzle.
Coyle is described as white, about 6-feet 2-inches tall with a slim build, blue eyes, white hair and dark-rimmed glasses.
Detective Lt. Timothy Cook said police have been conducting an active missing persons investigation led by Detective Gabriel D'Agostino.
Anyone with information on Coyle's whereabouts is asked to call the Attleboro police detective division at 508-222-1212.
