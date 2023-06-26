ATTLEBORO -- City police are looking for individuals in two brazen daytime crimes, including one in which a man stole a 14-year-old girl’s sneakers off her feet.
The sneaker theft occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday near Cuddy Court, a short street in downtown off North Main Street.
The suspect accosted the girl and tried to talk to her before threatening to take her cellphone. The victim walked north toward St. John the Evangelist Church where she fell and the suspect grabbed her, according to police.
The suspect took her white Nike Air Force high-top sneakers and left the area.
The sneakers retail for about $125.
“It’s totally unacceptable for that to happen. She should feel safe when walking downtown and not become the victim of a sneaker robbery,” Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Monday.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic Black male wearing light-blue shorts and black-and-white Ombre glasses.
In the other crime, police are trying to identify a man who smashed the windshield of a car parked at the commuter rail parking lot off Mill Street around 1:20 p.m. on June 12.
The suspect was described as a light-skinned, slender male in his mid-to-late 20s, with black curly hair and wearing pink/fuchsia sneakers and a grey and red spandex zippered hoodie.
Police issued an appeal on social media with photos of the suspects in both crimes in an attempt to identify him.
The vandalism occurred three weeks after police arrested two juveniles for breaking into cars in the parking lot after coming off a commuter train, Heagney said.
