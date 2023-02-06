ATTLEBORO -- Police investigating a break-in to an outdoor cooler at Morin’s Diner released surveillance photos Monday in the hopes of identifying the suspects.

About $500 worth of food products were stolen in the break-in to an outdoor walk-in cooler about 4:15 a.m. last Thursday, according to Police Chief Kyle Heagney.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.