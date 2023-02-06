ATTLEBORO -- Police investigating a break-in to an outdoor cooler at Morin’s Diner released surveillance photos Monday in the hopes of identifying the suspects.
About $500 worth of food products were stolen in the break-in to an outdoor walk-in cooler about 4:15 a.m. last Thursday, according to Police Chief Kyle Heagney.
The suspects used a red 1998 Ford Econoline E250 with “Louis Painting & Design” written in white on the side.
The van is registered to a Yonkers, N.Y., woman and has a New York license plate KWT5538.
The same van was reported in connection with a used cooking oil theft out of Cranston about 3 a.m. on July 29, 2022, according to Heagney.
It is unclear if the suspects in the Morin’s break-in were looking for used cooking oil. But law enforcement officials say it has become a valuable commodity to biodiesel companies and restaurants sell it as another source of revenue.
In April, a Virginia man was charged with stealing hundreds of gallons of oil from a Burger King and three men in 2014 were charged in the theft of 10,000 gallons of oil in Illinois, according to The Associated Press.
Police are investigating whether other law enforcement agencies have had similar incidents, Heagney said.
Officer Joseph Corsi is investigating the Morin’s break-in. Anyone with information about the crime should call Attleboro police at 508‐222‐1212.
