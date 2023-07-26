ATTLEBORO — Police are trying to identify a man they suspect may have been involved in a ruse to steal a wallet from an elderly woman in the parking lot of a South Attleboro grocery store earlier this week.
Police say the 76-year-old woman was putting her groceries in her car in the Market Basket parking lot about 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a young man approached her and told her oil was leaking from her car.
When the woman went to check for the leak, she believes the man took her wallet, which contained her debit card and three credit cards, according to Police Chief Kyle Heagney.
The suspect was described as a white male about 20 to 25 years old.
Police released photos of a man wearing dark shorts and a light-colored T-shirt who they say used the stolen credit cards at Best Buy in North Attleboro and withdrew $300 from her bank account.
The man also had tattoos that may help identify him.
At this time, police say it has not been determined whether the man who used the stolen credit cards is the same individual who stole them from the victim.
Anyone who can identify the man or has any information should call Attleboro police at 508-222-1212. Officer Joseph Corsi is investigating.
Police also released the photos on their Twitter account.
