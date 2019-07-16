ATTLEBORO — Police are appealing to the public in finding an Attleboro group home resident who did not return from school on July 3.
The youth, Chrystian Anderson, is believed to be evading authorities and staying with associates in the greater Attleboro area, according to police.
He has brown hair, which he often spikes, and wears earrings in both ears, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Attleboro police detective division at 508-222-1212.
