ATTLEBORO — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects who allegedly broke into a motor vehicle and stole credit cards they then used in Seekonk, Providence and East Providence.
Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects as well as the vehicle they were believed to have been in, a white VW Jetta with a sun roof and dark rims.
The break-in occurred April 23 at the Nickerson Walking Woods Preserve parking lot on Richardson Avenue. A passenger window was smashed to get in the vehicle, according to police.
The individuals are also suspected of hitting Wheaton College in Norton on April 20, police said.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Attleboro Detective Tom Brillon at 508-222-1212. Reference Case 21-25568.
