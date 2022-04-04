ATTLEBORO -- A city police sergeant arrested on drunken driving charges while off-duty on Christmas Eve has been sentenced to probation.
Sgt. Kevin A. Sellers, 33, of Mansfield, admitted in Taunton District Court two weeks ago that police had sufficient evidence to find him guilty, according to court records.
Judge Maureen McManus continued the case without a finding for one year with probation and ordered Sellers to attend an alcohol driver’s education class, according to court records.
The sentence was standard for a first offender. He was also fined $550, according to court records.
Sellers was arrested by Mansfield police on Dec. 24 following an investigation into a call about an erratic driver whose vehicle collided with the side mirror of another vehicle in downtown Mansfield, according to a police report.
He was placed on paid administrative leave and will now serve a 30-day suspension without pay as a result of the disposition of the case, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Monday.
The suspension could be longer depending on when Sellers receives his driver’s license back, according to the chief.
Because Sellers did not take an alcohol-breath test, his license was suspended by the Registry of Motor Vehicles for 180 days. The court also imposed an additional 45-day suspension, according to court records.
Sellers also had a loaded handgun in his possession and was charged with carrying a firearm while intoxicated. But the court found him not responsible for the civil violation, according to court records.
Sellers told police he had left a friend’s house on North Main and admitted having a “few” drinks, but later denied drinking, according to a police report.
In court, Sellers admitted his last drink was at a private residence, according to court records.
Sellers has been an Attleboro police officer since 2017 and was promoted to sergeant last August.
The case was transferred to Taunton District Court from Attleboro District Court, which has jurisdiction of criminal cases brought by Attleboro and Mansfield police.