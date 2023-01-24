ATTLEBORO -- Police say they have found a suspected “pizza bandit” after conducting a stakeout of a South Attleboro apartment house.
Officer Jordan Gale was dispatched Monday to follow the scent after a third pizza parlor was ripped off by a person who accepted deliveries over the past week.
Gale was looking for a short white woman, about 60 years old with glasses, who pizza workers say accepted orders at the multi-unit Baltic Street apartment house but never paid.
The woman would say she “would be right back” with the money and close the door. The delivery workers would call and wait but the woman never paid, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Tuesday.
After a delivery person from Pizza Hut in Pawtucket wasn’t paid Monday for a $53 order of cinnamon rolls, two pizzas and wings, in addition to extra ranch dressing, Gale spotted a woman matching the suspect’s description leaving the apartment house.
Gale spoke to the 68-year-old woman who allegedly admitted to ordering the food but could not afford to pay.
The woman will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court at a later date on three counts of larceny and defrauding a restaurant, police said.
In addition to Pizza Hut, the other businesses that were not paid were Generations Pizza and Papa Gino’s, both in South Attleboro, police said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.