attleboro police cruisers

Cruisers line up outside the Attleboro Police Station.

 staff file photo

ATTLEBORO -- Representatives of the Attleboro Police Association will be at the Attleboro Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 to collect food donations for four city food pantries.

Donations of canned goods, dry pasta, excess harvest, toiletries and pet food will be given to the Hebron Food Pantry, St. Theresa’s Food Pantry of South Attleboro, the St. Joseph’s Food Cellar and the Murray Unitarian Food Pantry.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.

