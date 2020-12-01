ATTLEBORO — With shoppers buying more gifts online this year, police are warning that a Grinch may be watching the front steps of homes with plans to steal Christmas presents.
Already, package thefts by porch pirates have doubled this year in Attleboro, with 18 reported compared to nine during the same period last year, according to police department statistics.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Tuesday that the number is actually higher because some victims report the thefts to the delivery company and not to police.
“You have people who follow Amazon trucks and others and steal the packages, and you have others who are driving by and see the package. It’s an unplanned crime of opportunity,” Heagney said.
Police expect the number of thefts to rise as more people shop online in deference to the coronavirus pandemic and retailers cut the number of door-buster sales to keep consumers safe.
Visits to physical stores on Black Friday decreased by 52.1 percent compared to 2019, according to Sensormatic, a global retail consulting firm.
Heagney said he fears porch pirates will continue to be on the lookout for package deliveries as online shopping becomes more and more popular.
In Attleboro, more than half of the 18 thefts this year occurred in the uptown area and 15 of them were at multi-family dwellings.
A suspect has been identified in only three of the thefts. Two of them were tenants in the same building and the third was identified as a 13-year-old juvenile.
While Heagney said home security systems and doorbell cameras are helpful, they don’t always lead to the identity of a suspect — the key to solving the crime.
In only one instance, the most recent theft in Attleboro on Nov. 29, a video camera revealed the suspect to be a next-door tenant.
Police suggest taking measures to protect packages from being stolen, such as having them delivered to the office or a post office box or requiring a signature upon delivery.
Also, set up notifications to track your package or ask your neighbor to grab your packages if you are not expected to be home.
UPS, the Postal Service, FedEx and Amazon all offer alternate delivery services, including secure lockers for home delivery.
Amazon also offers an app for high-tech homeowners in which a driver can leave a package inside a home, a garage or a car.
“I hate to see people become victims,” Heagney said.
If your package is stolen, police urge residents to call them immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.