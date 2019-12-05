ATTLEBORO — An alleged thief was apprehended when the victim’s father used a tracking app on his son’s iPhone after it was stolen from the Attleboro YMCA.
The suspect, Juan A. Rodriguez, 51, of Woonsocket, was stopped by Officer Mark Brunelli at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday as he was driving out of the YMCA parking lot off Sanford Street, police said.
Brunelli had been flagged down in the parking earlier by the victim’s father who said his 19-year-old son’s iPhone 11 and wallet were stolen from the gym.
The father used the Find My iPhone app to track the device which led to the suspect’s car.
Rodriguez was arrested after the victim’s cellphone and wallet containing $400 was found in his car.
Rodriguez told police he was going to turn the phone in at the front desk at the YMCA but forgot.
Rodriguez faces charges of larceny, being disorderly and disturbing the peace in Attleboro District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.