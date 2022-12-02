ATTLEBORO -- The 11th annual Holiday Happening parade and family fun day originally scheduled for Saturday will now be held Sunday due to predicted stormy weather, according to a post on the city's Instagram account.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday with the parade stepping off from Capron Park at 10 a.m.
At the conclusion of the parade there will be a family event at Highland Park featuring a visit from Santa, pony rides, tractor hayrides, music, holiday crafts, games, photo opportunities, pizza, cookies and hot chocolate.
Also, the third annual Holiday Wreath Creations event will take place Sunday at Capron Park in conjunction with the Holiday Happening.
A $20 donation is suggested to participate in the contest, and each participant will be given a wreath to decorate in their own way. Wreaths can be dedicated to a family, friend, business, loved one, or another.
Wreaths will be displayed throughout Capron Park for visitors to see and vote on in the categories of best theme, most unique, most holiday spirit and best decorated. Prizes will be awarded in each category.
The money raised from this event will help fund next year’s Holiday Happening.
For more information about all the city events, call the Parks Department at 508-223-2222, Ext.1866 or email park@cityofattleboro.us.