Holiday Happening Parade (copy)
Buy Now

Santa Claus rides in a shiny red convertible during Attleboro's Holiday Happenings parade in December 2021. This year's parade has been postponed to Sunday due to predicted storms.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- The 11th annual Holiday Happening parade and family fun day originally scheduled for Saturday will now be held Sunday due to predicted stormy weather, according to a post on the city's Instagram account.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday with the parade stepping off from Capron Park at 10 a.m.