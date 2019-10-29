ATTLEBORO — A marijuana company that has permits to sell pot on the East Side is hoping to expand its operation.
Aspen Blue Cultures Inc., which was awarded permits to sell medical and recreational marijuana in August, hopes to build a 102,500-square-foot cultivation and manufacturing facility to go along with the retail operation.
An application for the project has been filed with the zoning board of appeals.
The August permits allow the construction of a 3,000-square-foot building to sell pot at 40 Forest St., the former site of Ralph Schuster Metals.
Aspen Blue Cultures is owned by Jack Cutlip of Cranston.
Presently, there are two rundown industrial buildings on the 15-acre site.
Those would be razed as part of the project.
A public hearing on the proposal is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.