ATTLEBORO — South Attleboro Village is a group of aging structures on Newport Avenue between the South Attleboro Fire Station and Route 1.
A number of the homes in that area are more than a century old and the Attleboro Historic Preservation Society has awarded “recognition plaques” to the owners of three of them who have made the effort to preserve them as they were built.
The society presented plaques to three homeowners and one church in the village last month.
Another homeowner on Smith Street was also honored.
The church recognized was Bethany Village Fellowship, formerly known as the Bethany Chapel, at 516 Newport Ave. It was built in 1886, which makes it 136 years old.
The church was dedicated on April 14, 1887, according to the Rev. Daniel Dore. Its congregation dates back to at least 1834, when services were held in a one-room schoolhouse where the American Legion Hall now stands.
A Sunday school was established in 1874, but it quickly outgrew its quarters and a fund was started to build the chapel.
William Coupe, owner of Wm. Coupe & Co. Tannery, donated the land and $1,500 was pledged for the building fund.
Owners of the former South Attleboro Fire Station were also recognized for their preservation work.
The station was located at 532 Newport Ave., and was known as Hose Company No. 4.
Architect Olstin Mayo Higgins designed the firehouse, which was built in 1910, making it 112 years old.
Higgins was also the architect for the YMCA, Balfour Jewelry factory and Attleboro’s Central Fire Station on South Main Street, which is now the Larson Senior Center.
At that time the fire chief was Roy Churchill and horses were still used to propel the fire engines.
In 2007 architects Michael Van Hamel and Scott Winkler and their wives purchased the firehouse from the city and painstakingly converted the building into three apartments for their families while uncovering and preserving much of the original doors, woodwork and beams.
Even the brass pole the firefighters slid down was saved.
Linus Teutsch and his family were the recipients of the third recognition plaque for their efforts to preserve the Sadler Mill Double House at 556-558 Newport Ave.
The house was built in 1910 in the Queen Anne style.
Herbert W. Sadler built nine company houses for workers at Sadler Bros.
He lived with his wife Grace E. (Knight) Sadler and their family at 574 Newport Ave. in the Victorian mansion that still stands today.
Neila and Stephen Osborne have preserved their 1901 home at 20 Park Place.
The home is a Queen Anne-style gable house that was one of those built by Sadler Bros. for their workers.
Park Place is named for the beginnings of a hillside park that was once located at the end of the street for Sadler employees.
The final house recognized by the society last month was a long way from South Attleboro Village.
It is known as the Benjamin Ingalls House and is located at 53 Smith St., abutting the Richardson Nature Preserve.
The plaque was given to owners Mark A. Wentling and Scott Varner ,who at one time thought the house was built in 1846, but more research has put the date of its construction at circa 1812.
Wentling, a certified forensic genealogist, conducted extensive research and found the Bristol County deed showing David Barrows’ sale of three parcels, including his house lot to Benjamin Ingalls on April 15, 1812.
The house contains features that show it was built between 1810-1812.
The stone wall marking the boundaries of the lots is still standing on the Richardson Preserve.
Wentling has discovered that the home is a virtual time capsule of the nation’s history.
The various nationalities of families living in the house tell the profound story of America and Attleboro. They include Swedish, French-Canadian, Russian Jews and Portuguese immigrants.
Several former residents have given him historic photos of the home.
Work was done that preserved the interior as well as the exterior.
The society has now awarded 15 preservation plagues in the 23 years of its existence.
To learn more about the Attleboro Historic Preservation Society, the historic plaque recognition program or AHPS’s mission and volunteer opportunities, go to the society’s Facebook page or email academy.ahps@gmail.com.