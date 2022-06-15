ATTLEBORO — When someone’s looking for a story in a newspaper from decades ago and an exact date is not available, it’s tough to find.
A person can spend hours at the Attleboro Public Library scrolling through miles of microfilm.
But that’s about to change.
In fact, it already has.
Reference Librarian Carrie Sylvia said the library is in the process of digitizing the microfilmed collection of The Attleboro Sun and The Sun Chronicle, which will make it much easier to find a story, an obituary, an ad or whatever someone is looking for.
“The collection will be fully searchable and accessible from any computer, anywhere, 24/7. There are also plenty of features to save and print content,” Sylvia said in an email.
The collection will be easily searchable by a name, word or a group of words.
So, if someone is looking for something and they are in Attleboro, Mass., or Attleboro, England, the answer could be just a few key strokes away.
Sylvia said the 1960s are the most requested years and so that’s where she started the project.
“From a use standpoint it makes the most sense,” she said. “I wanted to get the most bang for the buck and serve the greatest number of people.”
So the years from 1959 to 1969 are complete and available.
And the years from 1947 to 1958 should be ready in a couple of months, she said.
That will be 23 years of Attleboro history at one’s fingertips.
Sylvia said the library will work backward from there as money is available.
The library has been getting some help with financing including a $3,000 grant from the Max and Marion Volterra Charitable Foundation.
The digital archive is available at https://attleboro.advantage-preservation.com/.